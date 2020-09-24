Zella M. Collins Sep 24, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Zella M. Collins, 95, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Elmcroft of Kingsport.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Service Zella M. Collins Hill Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.