Zella Heaberlin Carter, 83, passed into her heavenly home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and loved being one of the first cheer leaders at Lynn View High School. Zella enjoyed a long career at Kingsport Press in Customer Service and as an Expeditor. She was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Zella loved people and people loved her. She was an excellent home decorator, flower designer, and hostess. There was nothing she enjoyed more than gathering with her family and friends for good times of laughter and fun.
She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years Larry Raun Carter; her parents, Carl Heaberlin and Ada May Kilgore Heaberlin; her sister Vera Isbill, and daughter in law Hope Carter.
She is survived by her children, Carla Kidd (Clyde), Jeff Carter (Sharon) and Eric Carter; sister, Judy Woods (Robert); sister-in-law, Shirley Carter; grandchildren, Daniel Kidd (Sarah), Andrew Kidd (Alexandra), Nick Carter, Jay Carter, Kacey Carter; great grandson, Sebastian Kidd; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 11:00 am at Oakhill Cemetery with Rev Sharon Carter and Daniel Kidd officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and her “second” son, Chris Moffitt. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
Special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Colonial Heights and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Carter family.