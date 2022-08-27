ROGERSVILLE - Zaron Dwayne Christian age 83 of Rogersville, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and family on Thursday (8/25/22).
Dwayne was a member of Midtown Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, TN. He was born May 12, 1939 and raised in Christian's Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Emory Staples Christian, Mable Christian Smith, stepfather; Howard "Smitty" Smith, son; Nathan Zaron Christian, sister; Allarea Dykes, and brother; Dude Christian.
H is survived by his wife of 36 years; Phyllis Christian of Rogersville, 3 sons; Paul Christian (Lorrie), Surgoinsville, Richard Dewayne "Dickie" Christian (Lana Jane), Rogersville, Greg Christian (Kristy), Church Hill, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Mark Dalle-Ave and Amydisys Hospice, Morristown for going above and beyond in the care and heart felt love given by each member. The family would also like to extend their gratitude and heart felt love to each and every family member, friends, church members, neighbors who visited, sent flowers and food.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday (8/29/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Preachers Darrell Alder and Roger Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Hamblen Memorial Gardens in Morristown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.