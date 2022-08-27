ROGERSVILLE - Zaron Dwayne Christian age 83 of Rogersville, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and family on Thursday (8/25/22).

Dwayne was a member of Midtown Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, TN. He was born May 12, 1939 and raised in Christian's Bend.

