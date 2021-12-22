KINGSPORT - Zane Cridlin, 58, of Kingsport (formerly of Pennington Gap) entered into rest Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home after an illness.
Born in Pennington Gap, VA he was a son of the late Charles and Betty Keith Cridlin. He was a veteran of the US Army and a graduate of Pennington High School (class of 1981). Zane enjoyed motorcycles and had a passion for music. He was a friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Robbins Sexton and a brother, Jeff Cridlin.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Cridlin of the home; daughter; Gracie Cridlin of the home; sons, Alex Cridlin
of Greenville, TN, Tyler Cridlin and wife, Ashley of Kingsport, TN, and step son, Anthony Smith of
Kingsport, TN; granddaughter, Ava Cridlin of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Jill Alley and husband Tommy, of Longview, TX, Tracy Gray of Kingsport, TN; special niece, Kara Robbins of Kingsport, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private.
Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, VA is honored to be serving the family.