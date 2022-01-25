CHURCH HILL – Zada (Dean) Collins entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2022 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard (Red) Dean, mother, Nellie Meade Dean, daughter, Elizabeth Ellis and an infant son.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Deloris Wallen and Bob of Church Hill, TN, Tammie Stapleton and C.W. of Gate City, VA; 2 sons, Junior Collins of Clifton, TN and Tim Collins of Jackson, TN; 1 sister, Lorene Woods and Jerry of Callaway, VA; 1 brother, Eugene Dean of Lebanon, VA; 14 grandkids; 11 great grandkids; 1 great-great grandchild; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Dean Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. The family will be meeting at 10:00 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be C.W. and Wesley Stapleton, Bob and Dalton Wallen, Larry Ketron and Chris Bingham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brentley Ketron and Jackson Carter.
The family would like to say a huge Thank You to Suncrest Hospice.
