Zachary "Zach" Daugherty born December 21, 1994 left for Heaven on February 16, 2021 to join his papaw Earl Kestner, sister Megan Thomas, best friend Logan “Lotion” Trent. At the height of 6 foot 8 inches and shoe size 18. Zach was known to many as “Big man”. He went on to play for Ross N Robinson, Dobyns Bennett and the Kingsport Heat.
Zach will forever be loved and remembered by those of us that are still waiting for the day we will join him in Heaven. His parents Charles “Eddie” Wagner and Brenda Kestner Wagner, brother Caleb Daugherty, sister Kierra Daugherty and brothers Samuel and Kenneth Jr. Thomas. His uncle Tony Wagner (Staci), his mamaw Alice Yates Kestner, Zach also leaves behind the love of his heart, his girlfriend Amanda Rice Youngblood. Also left here are several aunts, and uncles, cousins.
Please come and celebrate Zach’s life with us on Sunday, February 21, 2021. We will be doing this at Living Praise Assembly of God, located at 207 New Beason Wells Road, Kingsport, TN in the Bloomingdale Community. The hours are 1:30 to 4:30 and a buffet will be provided. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.