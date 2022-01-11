GATE CITY, VA - Zachary Thomas Sallee, age 31 of Gate City, VA passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 7, 2022
He was born in Kingsport, TN on January 17, 1990. Zachary grew up attending Cowans Branch Baptist Church and was a 2009 graduate of Gate City High School. He worked in construction the majority of his life and was currently employed by Mullins Insulation. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed lifting weights and body building, being outdoors and working on his family’s farm. He loved music, playing the guitar, and his animals Kimbo and Koda.
Zachary was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Alice Bates Templeton; paternal grandparents, G. B. Sallee, Sr and Doretha Shuler Sallee.
He is survived by his parents, David and Malinda Sallee; brother, Drew (Tasha) Sallee; niece, Addison Sallee.
All services will be private. Following cremation, at a later date there will be a Celebration of Life on the family farm where he will be laid to rest.
The family appreciates everyone for their prayers, thoughtfulness and visitations during the loss of their son.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cowans Branch Baptist Church (433 Cowans Gap Rd, Gate City, VA 24251) or Alley’s Chapel UMC Scholarship Fund, C/O Jessica Steel, 5171 Walker Mountain Rd., Bristol, VA 24202.
