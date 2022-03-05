NORTON, VA – Zachary Dale Stapleton, 18, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a 2021 graduate of Central High School where he played in the band. He loved the outdoors including fishing and the beach. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Cindy Coomer Marks, and uncles, Shunn Douglas Stapleton and Gregory Patrick Stapleton, great grandparents, Emmitt and Helen Moore Bateman, great grandmother, Ida Crystal Stapleton and a great grandfather, Willie McFall.
He is survived by his mother, Andrea Taylor and her fiancé Ross Holbrook of St. Paul, Va.; his father, Justin Taylor of Norton, Va.; a sister, Jayden Elise Taylor of Norton, Va.; paternal great grandparents, Sandra DePriest Palmer of Norton, Va., Eugene (Susan) Coomer of Kingsport, Tn; paternal grandparents, Wiley and Janie Bateman of Chesapeake, Va.; maternal; great grandmother, Shirley Belcher of Norton, Va.; maternal grandparents, Ernie Dale and Shirley Ann Stapleton of Norton, Va.; several cousins including Ethan, Evan and Tyler Stapleton; an uncle, Mark Coomer and Terry Salyers; aunts, Erica “Pete” Stapleton, Shelly Sexton, Kelli Stapleton, Kelli (Butch) West and Rose Thacker.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Crabtree officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 2 pm Tuesday at the Robbins Jones Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to be at the funeral home by 1:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the family.