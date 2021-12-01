GATE CITY, VA - Yvonne Michelle Oaks, 59, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Yvonne was born in Los Angeles, CA on February 26, 1962, and was the daughter of the late Irving and Ethel (Knight) Drapeau.
In addition to her parents, her sisters, Rachel Shepard, Cathy Sioux Drapeau, Sandy Chitwood, and brother, J.R. Steadman preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Oaks; daughter, Natasha Neeley; sons, Charlie, and J.C. Oaks; 7 grandchildren; sister, Linda Drapeau; brother, James Hammond; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. Travis McCracken will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Oaks family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Yvonne Michelle Oaks.