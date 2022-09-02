Yul Vance Robinette Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yul Vance Robinette, age 53, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Robinette family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you