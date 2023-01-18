BIG STONE GAP, VA - Yolanda Barnette, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after a long illness.
She was born in Roda, Va., a daughter of the late Willie and Lillie Cooper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Allen Barnette; brothers, Bob Cooper and Ben Cooper; sister, Patricia Cooper; and father-in-law, John Barnette.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Coy Barnette; her son, Bobby Barnette (Debra); daughter, Stephanie Ruth Barnette; grandsons, Brodie and Jonathon; granddaughter, Lauren; sisters, Emma Lou Henley, Tabitha Aliene Parrish, Charlotte Cooper, Glenda Blanton, Treva Jewel Carroll (Bob), and Debbie Hampton (Lynn); brother, Jerry Cooper (Nancy); many special nieces and nephews; mother-in-law,, Mary Jane Barnette; sisters-in-law, Beulah Cooper and Brenda Sue Sturgill (Larry); and brothers-in-law, Roy Barnette and Charles Barnette (Darlene).
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va.
A service will be held 12:00pm on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Dr. Bob Carroll officiating. She will be laid to rest in the cemetery following the service. The family and friends will meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 11:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Barnette family.
To view the obituary and condolences online, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.
