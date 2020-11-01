Our sister in Christ, Wylenne Warden, joined our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 27th. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery, Big Stone Gap officiated by Rev. David Rose. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, Tennessee 38101. Due to covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is in charge of the arrangements.