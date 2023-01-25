DUFFIELD, VA - Woodrow “Woody” Ballard Dillon Jr., 78, of Duffield, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.
Woodrow was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Ruby Ella Ward and Woodrow Ballard Dillon Sr. on July 31st, 1944. He attended school at Rye Cove. He married Carol Lee Taylor on September 18th, 1964. Woodrow worked as a Park Ranger at Natural Tunnel State Park for over 30 years. He enlisted at the age of 17 and served as an engineer in the 1031st Company of the U.S. Army National Guard for over 20 years. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Sergeant. In doing so he served his country, saved lives and even made lifelong friends along the way. He enjoyed working and restoring antique cars, telling stories, spending time with family and friends, watching old westerns and playing with his cat, Binx.
Woodrow is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Lee Taylor Dillon, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Christy Dillon Pearcy and spouse, Kenny Dale Pearcy; his granddaughter, Samantha Brooke Bishop and spouse, Draven Kurdt Bishop; his great-grandson, Killian Valor Bishop; his brothers, Keith, Ray, and Randy Dillon; his sister-in-law, Kathy Snavely; his brother-in-law, Michael Taylor; his niece, Cindy Minton; his nephew, Kevin Smith; along with a host of friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Kevin Sanders of Pendletons Freewill Baptist Church, officiating. Pendleton Church Singers will provide the music.
Military Graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with American Legion Post No. 3, Gate City No. 265, and U.S. Army National Guard presenting the honors.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Pearcy, Draven Bishop, Daniel Bishop, Kirkland Bishop, Dan Snavely, and Steve Kent. Honorary Pallbearers are Teddy Starnes, Kevin Smith, Craig Seaver, Robert Chapman, Grayson Bishop and Matthew Curry.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to his best friend, Teddy Starnes and his wife Sue; the Bishop, Egan, and Curry families for all of their love and support; and all the staff at Natural Tunnel State Park and anyone who assisted in his care.