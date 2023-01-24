DUFFIELD, VA - Woodrow “Woody” Ballard Dillon Jr., 78, of Duffield, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.

Woodrow was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Ruby Ella Ward and Woodrow Ballard Dillon Sr. on July 31st, 1944. He attended school at Rye Cove. He married Carol Lee Taylor on September 18th, 1964. Woodrow worked as a Park Ranger at Natural Tunnel State Park for over 30 years. He enlisted at the age of 17 and served as an engineer in the 1031st Company of the U.S. Army National Guard for over 20 years. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Sergeant. In doing so he served his country, saved lives and even made lifelong friends along the way. He enjoyed working and restoring antique cars, telling stories, spending time with family and friends, watching old westerns and playing with his cat, Binx.

