On Christmas Day 2022, Wolmar Jack McMurray Sr. went to heaven to celebrate with all his loved ones that went on before him.

Jack was born in Hiltons, VA in 1942. He grew up in a large, loving family with a special big sister Maxie. He was a member of Homeland Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian who loved to go to a “meeting”. He retired from AFG Greenland after 30+ years of service.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.