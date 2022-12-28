On Christmas Day 2022, Wolmar Jack McMurray Sr. went to heaven to celebrate with all his loved ones that went on before him.
Jack was born in Hiltons, VA in 1942. He grew up in a large, loving family with a special big sister Maxie. He was a member of Homeland Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian who loved to go to a “meeting”. He retired from AFG Greenland after 30+ years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Susie McMurray; 11 siblings; his wife of 46 years, Judy Calhoun McMurray; and his son, Jack McMurray Jr.
Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Geralene McMurray of the home; daughters, Michelle (Chris) Luster, Rebecca (Brad) Brown, Kendra Daley, and Laura (Larry) Ricketts; stepchildren, Kimberly Wallen, Shannon Hammonds, Chris Hammonds, and Jimmy Hammonds; grandchildren, Ashley Luster, Abby Luster, Hope McMurray, Aubrey Daley, Sophia Daley, Emily McMurray, Jack Ricketts and Everly Ricketts; special sister-in-law, Kathey (Ralph) Wiggins; and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. Burial will follow at McMurray Family Cemetery in Hiltons, VA.
Pallbearers include Chris Luster, Brad Brown, Larry Ricketts, Shannon Hammonds and Jimmy Hammonds