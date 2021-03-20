July 3, 1962 - March 3, 2021
BLOUNT COUNTY - Wm Richard (Rick) Baker, passed away suddenly at his home in Blount County, TN. Rick enjoyed the lake, snow skiing and traveling with friends. He is preceded in death by his Dad, Wm Richard Baker, Sr and niece, Cecilia. Survived by Mom, Margaret (Peggy) Baker; brothers, Marty, wife Laurie and Christopher; sister, Arlene; nephews, Robert (Robbie) and Brandon, wife Nash; grand-nieces, Teagan and Tierstyn; grand-nephew, Dylan. His days as an Eagle Scout helped him to choose his vocation as a Plaintiff’s attorney to right any wrongs done to his clients. He leaves a slew of friends and family members to celebrate his life. Also, some Defense attorneys who will miss arguing with him in court. Memorial donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A private service will be held at a later date.