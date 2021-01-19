KINGSPORT - Witt Irion Langstaff, Sr, loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully Monday, January 18th, 2021 at Asbury Place in Kingsport, TN. Witt lived a long and full life and was greatly loved by many.
Witt was born May 14, 1927, to George and Katherine Langstaff in Paducah, Kentucky. He attended Tilghman High School where he was valedictorian and captain of the football team. He also participated in drama, basketball, and track. He went on to attend Georgia Institute of Technology on a football scholarship in 1944 as part of Coach Bobby Dodd’s first recruiting class. Witt additionally played varsity basketball and participated in many leadership roles and campus activities while there. Among these were the Glee Club, working as a cartoonist for the school newspaper and serving in student government. He was selected for several organizations including ANAK Honor Society in recognition of his leadership roles and many contributions to Georgia Tech. Witt entered the Army in 1946, serving 18 months before returning to Georgia Tech and graduating with a BS in Chemical Engineering.
Following graduation from Georgia Tech in 1950, Witt married the love of his life, Helen Neumeister, whom he met while both were camp counselors in Northern Wisconsin. They moved to Kingsport, TN when Witt accepted a position with Eastman Kodak. During his 36 years with Eastman, Witt advanced through various management positions, and received several recognitions including being selected to participate in the Sloan Fellowship Program, a MBA program at MIT in Boston, MA. He retired in 1986 as Director of Product Resources. Upon his retirement, Witt established Langstaff Tree Farm which provided over 10,000 trees, many of which were donated, for the beautification of our community.
Witt loved Kingsport and believed in the importance of actively contributing by volunteering his time and talents in various ways. Examples of his service include: originating and serving as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troup 255; serving as a Deacon/Elder in the Presbyterian Church; was Youth Fellowship Advisor and Sunday School teacher; and serving in Outreach Ministry. He was a long-time active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Other community service included 5 years as Sullivan County Commissioner; Executive Board of the local American Red Cross; PTA president; president of the Georgia Tech Alumni club of NE TN; president of the Mr. and Mrs. Club; VP of Kingsport Center for Development of Main Street; board of Volunteer Kingsport Tomorrow Tree Project and was involved with building 2 houses with Habitat for Humanity. Witt was a long-time member of the Kingsport chapter of Rotary International where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and served as a past president. With a strong interest in promoting goodwill and building cross-cultural relationships, Witt became actively involved in the Rotary Sister City Program where he helped start a Rotary Club in Rybinsk, Russia. Through his involvement in Rotary’s Youth Exchange Witt opened his home and his heart to numerous teachers and students from Russia as well as other parts of the world, helping to build peace and promote understanding between different cultures. His contributions were recognized in his receiving Rotary’s District Service Above Self award in 2006.
For Witt, family was one of life’s greatest gifts and he devoted a tremendous amount of love, time, and energy along with patience to teaching his children values and a respect for others and for our world. He provided a wealth of opportunities to learn and grow and experience life. He took great pride in his 5 kids and their spouses, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren. In return, he was greatly loved and respected by them all. He welcomed friends of all ages to his home in Kingsport as well as to the cabin at Boone Lake and with extraordinary patience, taught many a person to water ski along with how to enjoy a boat picnic. Witt was a hard worker and an excellent provider, yet he also knew the value of having fun and building lifelong relationships. He and Helen developed a large and varied network of friends who were very much a part of their life.
Outside of work and service, Witt had varied interests including staying physically active through tennis, swimming, water skiing, snow skiing, boating, hiking, and working on his farm. He liked to play games (yes, he was a little competitive), as well as enjoying the performing arts and was an avid fan and supporter of Barter Theater and other community events. He was a talented artist and loved sketching portraits and landscapes. Of course, anyone who knew him, knew how much he loved photography and could not escape the camera he kept in his pocket. He loved to travel and visited many parts of our country as well as many places around the world. He enjoyed experiencing different cultures and meeting new people, making him a wonderful ambassador of goodwill everywhere he went. Witt was a kind and generous man and was genuinely interested in others. He had a wonderful sense of humor with a quick laugh and a beautiful smile. He was positive and appreciative, bringing out the best in others with his encouragement and his affirmation. He created a life of beautiful memories which are held in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Witt had a deep faith in God that was apparent and foundational, guiding him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed, and his legacy of love will not be soon forgotten.
Witt is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Helen and his brother Quint Langstaff. He is survived by his brother George and wife Mickey Langstaff of Nashville, TN; son Witt and wife Beth Langstaff of Greenville, SC; daughter Jamie Schettino of Huntersville, NC; son George and wife Nancy Langstaff of Jacksonville, FL; daughter Sara and husband Tom Masters of Minneapolis, NC; daughter Lindy and husband Ken Cutshall of Johnson City, TN; 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is very appreciative of the love and care he received from so many at Asbury Place with a special recognition to long term caregiver, Linda Miller. We also are extremely grateful for the beautiful gift of Jo Bryant’s friendship in his final year of life.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a small private graveside service for immediate family. In lieu of visitation, the family welcomes condolences, stories and memories of Witt via “Sound of Your Love” at 415-906-0420; passcode 282665.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to a charity of your choice which embodies the spirit of Witt.