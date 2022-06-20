COEBURN, VA - Winfred Ray Hamm, 66, passed away on June 19th, 2022 at his home in Coeburn, Virginia, with his family by his side and was finally reunited with his beloved daughter, Sherry, in Heaven.
Winfred was born in Coeburn, Virginia on August 25th, 1955, to Albert and Amy Hamm, where he was the 13th child of 14 siblings. He married the love of his life of 46 years, Ruth Hamm, on October 18th, 1975, and together they built a beautiful life together. He spent many years working various jobs in the coal mining industry before moving on to own his own trucking
company and eventually retiring.
Winfred was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who he would describe as the joys of his life. He enjoyed attending his grandson Caden's football games, spending time with his brother-in-law, David, who referred to him as "Big Dog," caring for his honey bees that he has had an appreciation and fascination for since he was a child, and driving his Mustang and boat, as he had a real "need for speed.” If you had the opportunity to know him, you would know he was a jack of all trades, whether he was teaching you how to properly can green beans or how to repair a vehicle and anything in between.
He was one of the good ones. He would have done anything for the people he loved. He will be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know him.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Amy and Albert Hamm; his brothers, Doug Hamm, Tommy Hamm, Daris Hamm, Dale Hamm, and Kenneth Hamm; his sisters, Myra Simmons, Norma Meade, Joy Koon, and Phyllis Hamm.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Hamm; his sons, Winfred Jr. (Jessica) Hamm, Dustin (Jessica) Hamm, and Brad (Brianna) Hamm; his granddaughters, Rozalynd Hamm, Kassidy Hamm, and Minkah Hamm; his grandsons Winfred Hamm III, Caden Hamm, and Japheth Hamm; and a sister, Iris Eddy.
The family will receive friends 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 6:30pm with Brother Les Ritchie and Pastor R. L. Crawford officiating.
