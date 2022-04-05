Winfred Lee Thomas, born January 16, 1939 departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Lee was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Perry Thomas, mother Mary Alma Thomas and brother Benjamin Perry Thomas 2nd, and infant sister Deborah Ann Thomas
He is survived by son, Lincoln Thomas of Kingsport, sister Norma Hurd of Gray, TN and brother James Thomas and wife Kay of Jonesborough, TN, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of the Amedisys Hospice organization of Kingsport for the love and support during our difficult times. Words could never express our sincere thanks.
Mr. Thomas had donated his body to science research and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, he requested a donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his name.