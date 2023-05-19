On Thursday, May 4, 2023, we unexpectedly lost our Dad, Grandparent, and Dear Friend Wilson “Will” Wise. In his passing, he left behind his beloved family, friends that were family, and beautiful art that spoke to his love of nature and God.

Born in the Appalachian woodlands of North Carolina, Will settled with his family in the East Tennessee area, after serving in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee and studying to be a mechanic at Nashville Auto Diesel School. He worked in the car business for the majority of his career, as a mechanic and customer service manager. Will was generous in spirit and laughter, seeking to serve others in church choirs, Sunday schools, and in friendships over the years.

