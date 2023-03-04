PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Wilson Hazen Woodard, 87, of Pennington Gap went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lonesome Pine Hospital with his family by his side.
Wilson was born on December 1, 1935 to the late Manard Woodard and Kate Chase Hobbs Woodard in Lee County. He was a proud UMWA coal miner for over
30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Wilson was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia “Jennie” Woodard of the home; daughter, Sabrina Woodard Hass and husband Dr. Lanny W. Hass of Raleigh, NC; granddaughter, Molly Gwyn Hass; Wilson’s brothers, Raymond Woodard of Springboro, Ohio and Jack Woodard (Glenna) of the Deep Springs Community; sister, Vera Sue Moss of Salisbury, NC; along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Pennington Gap. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Josh Osteen officiating.
