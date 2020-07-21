NORTON, VA - Wilson Wheeler Doby, 65, went home to be with Jesus from his home in Dandridge, Tn. on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was a member of the Norton Pentecostal Church. He worked for Ascendum Machinery in Knoxville, Tn. Wilson enjoyed bowling and fishing and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart (Bill) Doby and Nellie Mae Hess Doby, a brother, Gary Doby and a nephew, Derek Lawson.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Doby of Dandridge, Tn.; his daughter, Carey Ann Reynolds and her husband Chris of Norton, Va.; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Reynolds and Brayden Reynolds; a sister, Alice Faye Chandler and her husband Darrell of Big Stone Gap, Va.; a niece, Adrienne Callahan of Big Stone Gap, Va.; two great nephews, Ian Callahan and Lucas Callahan; a great niece, Mia Callahan; a sister-in-law, Teresa Doby of Big Stone Gap, Va.; good friends, Douglas and Lavaughn Kern and Ruble Hill; and his little buddy, Teddy. The family wishes to thank the staff of U.T. Hospice for the care given to Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Sloce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Norton Pentecostal Church, 1325 Park Avenue NW, Norton, VA 24273-1604.