Wilma Sue Hart, 66, of Hiltons went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Wilma was born on August 4, 1954 in Scott County, Virginia to the late Chester F. and Clevie Olinger Ketron. She was a loving friend to everyone she met.
Along with her parents she is preceded by her brother, James “Ronald” Ketron.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, James Earnest Hart; Along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Hiltons, Va with Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 PM.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Hart Family.