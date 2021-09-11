COEBURN, VA - Wilma Rosemary Smith Funk, 89, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by an abundance of love from her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Bascom Slemp Funk; her sons, Samuel Funk and Donald Funk; her parents, Jackson E. & Irene Kennedy Smith; a brother, Delbert Jackson Smith; sisters, Joan Childs, and Ruby Jane Gouge. She was a member of Pippin’s Chapel Caney Ridge.
Surviving are her children, Joel (Shirley) Funk, Jeff (Bobbie) Funk, Tony (Anne) Funk, and Karen Hamilton Funk; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Funk; sisters, Faye Mullins, Joyce Caldwell, Jettie (Ronnie) Caldwell, Carolyn (James) Armstrong, and Susie (Rex) Salyer; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Special Thank you to her care givers, Susie Salyer, Janet McCowan, Patsy Amburgy, Carolyn Burgess, Carolyn Edwards, and Freda Salyers.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021, 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Graveside Service will follow at 1 P.M. in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. with Pastor Nolan Stanley officiating. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.