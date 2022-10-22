Wilma "Penny" Jean Rose Oct 22, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Wilma "Penny" Jean Rose, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Wilma Jean Rose Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Tn Recommended for you