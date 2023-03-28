BLOUNTVILLE - Wilma Nora Mongold, 82, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, March 24, 2023 at The Village at Allandale. She was born to the late Grant Emerson and Nora Vivian (Dove) Lantz in Rockingham County, VA.

Wilma was a member of Trinity Covenant Brethren Church. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Wilma loved the Lord and had a servant’s heart. She enjoyed cooking and canning. She was known for her home canned dill pickles and homemade bread.

