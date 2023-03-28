BLOUNTVILLE - Wilma Nora Mongold, 82, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, March 24, 2023 at The Village at Allandale. She was born to the late Grant Emerson and Nora Vivian (Dove) Lantz in Rockingham County, VA.
Wilma was a member of Trinity Covenant Brethren Church. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Wilma loved the Lord and had a servant’s heart. She enjoyed cooking and canning. She was known for her home canned dill pickles and homemade bread.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Mongold; daughter, Mary Alice Mongold; son, Randall Halterman; grandson, Tony Halterman; brother, Richard Dove; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Lantz.
Survivors include her children, Michael Halterman, Lorri Goebel (Billy), Jennifer Shelton (David), Linda Carpenter and Wanda Fry; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Lantz; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Mongold family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 p.m. – 2p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Harold Royal and Pastor Phil Graeber officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Everlasting Life III in East Lawn Memorial Park. Lakota Goebel, Jeremiah Ross, Michael Shelton, Zachary Shelton, Isaac Shelton and Sam Ross will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Shelton, Billy Goebel, Donnie Lantz, Nathaniel Carpenter and Lucas Carpenter.
The Mongold family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Village of Allandale, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Wilma’s caregivers Martha Bellamy, Katelyn Johnson and her neighbor Tammy Payne.
Those who prefer donations, the Mongold family has requested that donations be made in Wilma’s memory to Trinity Covenant Brethren Church 1543 TN – 75 Blountville, TN 37617 or to The Shriners Children’s Hospital 950 W Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Mongold family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081