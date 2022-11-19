WEBER CITY, VA - Wilma Nell Stokes Newton “Nell”, 95, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, surrounded by her family at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Haskell R. “Hack” and Sallie Pierson Stokes. After the passing of her mother, Sallie, Hack married Dora Lee Williams, who lovingly raised Nell as her own.

