WEBER CITY, VA - Wilma Nell Stokes Newton “Nell”, 95, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, surrounded by her family at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Haskell R. “Hack” and Sallie Pierson Stokes. After the passing of her mother, Sallie, Hack married Dora Lee Williams, who lovingly raised Nell as her own.
Nell was born in Bristol, VA, on October 24, 1927. She graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1945 and married Raymond Newton on March 9, 1946. While being a military wife for 20 years, she, Raymond and their two daughters lived at Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Benning, GA, and Fort Campbell, KY. Upon Raymond’s retirement, they returned to Gate City, VA.
Nell was saved at an early age at First Baptist Church of Gate City, where she attended faithfully for many years. She then became a charter member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church. Nell also attended First Baptist Church of Weber City until Covid and her declining health prevented her from going.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond; and infant daughter, Penelope; sisters, Virginia S. “Jenny” Peters, Barbara S. Pierson (J.B.), and Charlotte S. Cathey (Charles).
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Kay Haynes and fiancé Tony Hamilton, and Pamela Susan Osborne (Howard); grandchildren, John Thomas (Miranda) of Kingsport, TN, Rebecca Bailey (Dorvin), Kingsport, TN, and Amanda Schumpert (Scott), Winston-Salem, NC; twelve great-grandchildren, Cameron, Seth, Gavin, Jobey, Aja, Pierce, Aubrey, Ian, Gabe, Reese, Nate, and Allie; one great-great grandson, Atticus; sister, Sandra. S. Lark (Billy); four nieces, Leanore Pezold, Melanie Jones, Sabrina Whitehead, and Keissa Lark; brothers-in-law, Roy Newton, and Max Peters; and a very special cousin Thelma Pierson McDavid.
The family will receive friends from 11-1p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Pastor Dorvin Bailey officiating. Music will be provided by Judy McConnell.
The burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, in Weber City, VA.
John Thomas, Cameron Cox, Seth Cox, Gavin Cox, Pierce Thomas, Gabe Thomas, and Jimmy Newton will serve as pallbearers. Howard Osborne, Tony Hamilton, Max Peters, Billy Lark, Roy Newton, Alan Newton, Graham Thomas, and David Scott will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, SW# 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902; or any charity of your choice.