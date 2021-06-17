KINGSPORT - Wilma Nadine “Bailey” Prater, 90, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 14, 2021, at Greystone Healthcare. Born in Baileyton, TN, on August 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Charles J. Bailey and Ethel Ball Bailey, she has resided in this area most of her life. She was a homemaker and had been employed with Ford Systems and Mobil Oil Co. Wilma will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandma, mamaw, and friend who loved to sing, flatfoot, and bowl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Patricia Diane Gray, Tammy Jean Wisdom, Lisa Caroline Blynes, Reva Kay Blynes, and Beverly Nadine Blynes; grandson, Steve Gray, Jr.; sisters, Reva Kathleen Cup, Jorita Ball, Inez Bailey; and brother, Charles Jr. Bailey.
Wilma is survived by her daughters, Christine V. Baker of Kingsport, and Priscilla Wisdom Sawyer and Landon of Kingsport; sons, Charles “Jerry” Gray of Illinois, Steve Gray of Bristol, and Troy Gray of California; eight grandchildren; Greg Baker, Caroline Baker, Britney Flannagan, Sebastian Wisdom Sawyer, Kara Sawyer, Petra Gray, Jeremy Gray, Jamie Gray; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 20221, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, with Brother Freddie Lee Redman, Jr., officiating.
Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Baileyton, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.