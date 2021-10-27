POUND, VA – Mrs. Wilma M. Short, 92, entered peacefully into her eternal reward Monday October 25, 2021 from the Holston Valley Medical Center-Kingsport, TN. Her loving family was at her bedside.
Wilma was a born again Christian and a member of the Pound Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Pound VFW Post 9600 Ladies Auxiliary and the Eastern Star.
Wilma was an avid reader, she enjoyed sending birthday cards, babysitting her grandchildren, cooking and feeding people. She loved animals, especially dogs, cats and birds. Wilma used to enjoy gardening and loved flowers. She also enjoyed fishing and recently won a fishing contest at the Laurels. Wilma worked hard to take care of the people she loved.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Leliah (Whittaker) Moore; her husband Verlon Short; her sister Myrtle Breeding; and brothers Herbert Moore, Carless Moore, Edward Keller, and Donald Keller.
Survivors include her daughter Anita Van Brackle-Dallas, GA and Alane Lovern-Pound, VA; grandchildren Robert Van Brackle and companion Monica DeMoura -Smyrna, GA, Roland Gene Lovern, Jr. and wife Tessa-Wise, VA and Tim Lovern and wife Kendra- Mt. Carmel, TN; great-grandchildren
Robert Van Brackle, Jr., David Van Brackle, Aubrey Lovern, Jaxon Lovern and Briggs Lovern; a brother Aubrey Moore-La Quinta, CA; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Jeanette Cantrell and Flaudene Bolling; and a host of friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021in the Baker Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Weller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until time of services.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, October 29, 2021 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens-Big Stone Gap, VA where Robert Van Brackle, Robert Van Brackle, Jr., Davy Van Brackle, Roland Gene Lovern, Jr., Tim Lovern and C.J. Boggs will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at Baker Funeral Home by 10:00 am to prepare to go in procession to the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pound Presbyterian Church Meal Program at PO Box 1387 Pound, VA 24279.
Baker funeral home-Pound, VA is serving the family of Wilma M. Short.