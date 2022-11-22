BIG STONE GAP, VA - Wilma Louise Collins, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va.

Born in Imboden, Va., she lived most of her life in East Stone Gap, Va. She loved to cook, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended the Cornerstone House of Prayer in Big Stone Gap.

