BIG STONE GAP, VA - Wilma Louise Collins, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va.
Born in Imboden, Va., she lived most of her life in East Stone Gap, Va. She loved to cook, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended the Cornerstone House of Prayer in Big Stone Gap.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Joy Collins; and her parents, Ewing and Callie (Franklin) Moore.
Surviving are her son, Michael Lee Collins and wife, Rhelda, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Jarred Collins and wife, Robin, and Carla Thompson; great grandchildren, Blake Thompson, Dalton Thompson, Lucy Collins, Molly Collins and Bruce Collins; brother, Glen “Pete” Moore and wife, Janet, Big Stone Gap; and nephews, David and Jeffrey Moore.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staffs of Mountain View Nursing Facility, Norton, Va. and Heritage Hall Healthcare, Wise, Va.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, E., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Bud Kilbourne and Rev. Eddie Kilbourne officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made in Mrs. Collin’s name to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
