DUFFIELD, VA - Wilma Jean (Kindle) Tomlinson, 94, Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, as her daughter was lovingly holding her hand.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Rev. Gary Edwards officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the Graveside Service.
Due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic, the family requests that anyone attending the Graveside Service, please wear a face covering.
An online guest register is available for the Tomlinson Family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
