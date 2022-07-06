NORTON, VA – Wilma Joyce Potter, 87, born in Norton, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Wilma was a devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver that loved and cherished her family. She loved gathering her family together and sharing a meal. She loved greatly and was greatly loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Potter; her mother, Mrytle Arwood; her father, Joseph Arwood; her brothers, Hubert Arwood, Matt Arwood and Bob Arwood; her sisters, Ethel Adams, Elga Hardy, Jeanette Reed, Lucille Venezani and Patricia Mullins; a grandchild, Joshua Daniel; a great-grandchild, Taylor Leigh Ann; and a son-in-law, Dana “Steve” Carter.

She is survived by her sons, Glenn Arwood (Shannon), Dave Arwood (Carrie); her daughters, Sharon Carter, Teresa Horne (Greg), Cecilia “Dawn” Paige (Marty); and her son, William “Sparky Potter; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Arwood; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Mullins.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022. at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Allen Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, Va.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Potter family.

