APPALACHIA, VA - Wilma Jean Williams Prior, 71- passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her daughter's residence.
Wilma was born in Appalachia, Virginia on Dec. 11, 1950. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Williams & Juanita Elizabeth (Boggess) Williams. Growing up one of nine children, she developed a strong personality that she carried her entire life. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School. After high school, Wilma worked in the medical field as a C.N.A. One of her jobs she excelled at was caring for elderly friends and family. Her character and stature as the Matriarch of her family was evident by how she showed her love, advice, and leadership with them. Wilma took great pride in raising and instilling her morals on all her family. Her dedication stretched beyond her own children. She was a "Mother to all". Wilma's family and friends will grieve her loss. Her caring and loving ways will live on for generations to come.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Williams, her maternal grandparents, Carrie Edwards, & George Washington Boggess, her paternal grandparents, John Thomas Williams and Jessee Williams.
She is survived by her children; Margie Prior Welch (Frederick), Curtis L. Prior I. & fiancé Sandra Duff, Brandi N.E. Prior, stepdaughter, Alicia Fields, grandchildren, Akeem Prior & Fiance' Marshe Bonaparte, Joycie Hagan, Jasiah Duff, Jeremiah Duff, Ava Prior, Christopher Porambo, Ashlei Porambo, great- grandchildren; Elaina, King, Raven, Alexandra, Laila, & Londyn, her siblings, John D. Williams (Rose), Sandra Williams, Victor Williams (Sarah), Don Williams (Linda), Gary Williams (Becky) James Williams, & Anita Toodle, The father of her children, Curtis Prior, special sister, Jean Williams Hall, along with a host of other nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26th at Holding Funeral Home from 12pm-2pm. The Funeral service will be conducted immediately following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Ernest Williams officiating. Her burial will be in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wilma J. Williams Prior.