DUFFIELD, VA - Wilma Jean Townsend, age 84 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord after a period of declining health on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born September 24, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Haburn and Lucy (Bowen) Frazier. Wilma was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed watching her preachers on TV.
Wilma, better known to family and friends as Jean, was a devoted wife and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, especially working with her flowers. She always had beautiful flowers as long as she could care for them. She also loved and cared for her fur babies, Petie and Cricket, and several cats.
She loved having friends and family come to visit her. She especially looked forward to Sundays when her friend, Eddie Jennings, would bring her lunch. Thank you, Eddie and Janet for your love and kindness. Her close neighbors, Wayne and Shirley Walling, were always helping in any way they could- Thank you for all your help!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (12-26-2019) of 64 years. Her sisters, Eddie Townsend, Iva McNew, Una Stanley and infant sister, Ruby; her brothers, Ray Frazier, James Frazier and infant brother, Otis.
Jean is survived by several nieces and nephews, a host of friends, especially her phone buddies, Florence Boggs, Peggy Watts, Callie Hill and Lena Frazier.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Gary Sexton will officiate with Bro. Eddie Jennings providing music.
Graveside service will follow at Townsend-Bowen Cemetery in Mabe-Stanleytown community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank all the medical professionals at Ballad Health for their care and kindness during her illness.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilma Jean Townsend family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
