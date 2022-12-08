DUFFIELD, VA - Wilma Jean Townsend, age 84 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord after a period of declining health on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born September 24, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Haburn and Lucy (Bowen) Frazier. Wilma was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed watching her preachers on TV.

