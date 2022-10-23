Wilma Jean "Penny" Rose Oct 23, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Wilma Jean "Penny" Rose, 88 of Kingsport, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Rose family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Rose Family Wilma Jean Rose Christianity Lord Arm Funeral Home Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you