KINGSPORT – Wilma Jean “Penny” Rose, 88 of Kingsport, was received into the arms of our Lord & Savior October 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Roda, Virginia on November 9, 1933 to loving parents, the late Devon R. and Pearl Edna Raymer and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School and retired from Appalachian Regional Hospital in Wise Virginia. She was a loving devoted mother and sister who always put others first. Penny was an avid football fan, her favorite teams being the VA Tech Hokies and the Oregon Ducks. After games she loved to discuss the performances of the games with her son Mike. Upon moving to Kingsport, she was received into the loving family of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Raymer and D.R. Raymer, Jr.; sisters, Irene Johnson, Ada Pebley, Mozella Jeno and Mary James.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video