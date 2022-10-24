KINGSPORT – Wilma Jean “Penny” Rose, 88 of Kingsport, was received into the arms of our Lord & Savior October 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Roda, Virginia on November 9, 1933 to loving parents, the late Devon R. and Pearl Edna Raymer and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School and retired from Appalachian Regional Hospital in Wise Virginia. She was a loving devoted mother and sister who always put others first. Penny was an avid football fan, her favorite teams being the VA Tech Hokies and the Oregon Ducks. After games she loved to discuss the performances of the games with her son Mike. Upon moving to Kingsport, she was received into the loving family of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Raymer and D.R. Raymer, Jr.; sisters, Irene Johnson, Ada Pebley, Mozella Jeno and Mary James.
Penny is survived by her son, Mike Rose and her daughter, Teresa Williams; sister, Virginia “Jenny” Raymer; special nieces and nephews and many friends who loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A celebration of Life Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Craig Needham officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA with Rev. Forrest Young officiating.