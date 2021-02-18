Wilma Jean Morris, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Mountain View Long Term Care in Norton, VA.
She was of the Christian Faith.
Wilma joins her parents, Maxie and Ted Owens Sr; and her grandchildren, Justin Porter, Adam Brummitte, David Brummitte, and Amanda Hill.
Surviving are her children, Alissa Brummitte, Gina Porter and husband Randy, and Jim Adams and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Ryan Porter, Tra Adams and Jazlyn Rowe and husband Ryan; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ted Owens Jr. and Ed Owens; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Wilma Jean Morris will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements