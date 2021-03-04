Wilma Jean Mellon Collier, born July 16, 1944, formerly of Appalachia, VA and most recently of Knoxville, TN, passed away March 2, 2021.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Riley and Ruby Mellon; husband, Paul Collier; son, ThomasAyers; daughter, Paula Collier; brothers, Marvin Mellon and Robert Mellon; sons-in-law, Danny Browning and Patrick Scott.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Browning, Angie (Steve) Kilgore, Savannah Collier and Vicki Scott; grandchildren Tobi (Hollie) Kilgore and Tori Kilgore, Josh (Tina) Browning and Seth Browning; great grandchildren Alex Carroll and Jacob Carroll, Alexis Collier and Nolan Kilgore; sisters Margaret Falin and Myrtle Marcum; brothers Roy (Donna) Mellon, Vass Mellon and Ollie (Debbie) Mellon; special sisters-in-law Carolyn Mellon and Sue Collier.
A graveside prayer service officiated by Hunter McFarland will be held at 2 PM on Saturday March 6, 2021 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is in charge of arrangements.
Due to Covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.