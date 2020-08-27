KINGSPORT - On Friday, August 21st, 2020, Wilma Jean Massengill of Kingsport, Tennessee was called home to the angels after a fatal car accident.
She was preceded in death by her mother Alleine, father Roy Massengill, a daughter, Alleine; papaw Clyde and mamaw Maddline Busick; as well as other loved ones along the way.
She is survived by a brother, Sam Massengill and his wife Nickie; sons, Alex Busick and Albert Busick, and his wife Samantha; her grandbabies, Autumn Cooper, Mason, and Jaxon; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and her two very special friends, Sister Amanda Wexler and Paul Bowman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 30th, 2020, at Warriors Path State Park beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family are appreciated.
Condolences can be sent to Ms. Massengill’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Wilma Jean Massengill.