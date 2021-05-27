DRYDEN, VA - Wilma Jean Lawson, age 90 of the Dryden community went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021 at her home. Wilma was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and daughter. She was member of the Valley View Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Calvin Brownlow Lawson, her mother Golden Marie Morefield and brother Vernon Morefield.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith Marie Lawson of Dryden, VA. One grandson Jason Todd Hartsock and wife Julia of Columbus, OH. A sister-in-law Sarah Elizabeth Lawson of Plainfield, IN. Special friends, Gene Smith of Pennington Gap, Susie and Joe Jones, Dorothy Hall all of Dryden, VA.
Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, Friday evening, May 28, 2021 from 5 until 7:00 pm. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. and Pastor David Parsons officiating.
The committal graveside service for Wilma will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Jones, Josh Flanary, Carl Flanary, Robert Smith, Carl Lawson and Michael Lawson.