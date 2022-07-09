DUFFIELD, VA - Wilma Jean (Kindle) Tomlinson, 94, Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, as her daughter was lovingly holding her hand.
Wilma was born in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of Roy and Annie (Bostic) Kindle.
Wilma’s dream was to be a teacher. She began her career at the age of 19 in a one-room school a rural community of Scott County, VA.
With her passion to teach and tenacious ambition, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from East Tennessee State College.
After her retirement she became active in the Retired Teacher’s Association, both State and locally.
Wilma Jean was a special person who willingly gave of herself. She was a member of the Thomas Village Church and attended faithfully. She shared her many talents of sewing, crocheting, and working in the kitchen – basically wherever she was needed.
My! My! She enjoyed working in her flower garden, and her vegetable garden. If weed and bugs could talk, one could hear them yelling, “Weeds, Bugs – Be Gone – she’s coming!!”
She really enjoyed traveling and doing activities with her daughter, EXCLUDING Sky Diving!
Number 1 on her To Do List was to see the Ryman and The Grand Ole Opry. That dream came true, but not only did she see them, she stood on the Ryman Star Stage. If you are thinking, “I’ve never heard her sing.”, I may need to clarify that she ONLY stood on the stage with an audience of 2!
Mom, I Miss and Love you!
She was a resourceful person who enjoyed working with various crafts, cooking, canning, sewing, and was dabbling in technology, until she lost her eyesight.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Roy Tomlinson, sister, Eileen Stata, brother, Ellra T. Kindle, and son-in-law, Robert Stevens preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda T. Stevens, Fall Branch, TN, sisters, Mildred Sturgill, and Patsy Bledsoe, both of Duffield, VA, brother, Frank Kindle and wife, Marlene, Kingsport, TN, and her precious Kitty Cats, Blue Boy, Gabby, and Baby Doll, along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Rev. Gary Edwards officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the Graveside Service.
Due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic, the family requests that anyone attending the Graveside Service, please wear a face covering.
An online guest register is available for the Tomlinson Family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Wilma Jean (Kindle) Tomlinson.