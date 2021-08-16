ROSE HILL, VA - Wilma Jean Giles, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her daughter's residence in the White Shoals Community of Lee county.
Wilma was born in the Wallens Creek community, the daughter of the late; Lawrence and Edith (Cunningham) Miles. She was a devoted member of the Rose Hill First Baptist Church. She was a dedicated worshiper and read the Bible through several times. She loved gardening and her family. She was married to the love of her life Alan Giles Sr., from their union they had four children. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Giles Sr. also a son Alan Giles Jr., her siblings; Estel Miles, Frank Miles, and Earl Miles, sisters, Vivian Seiber, Zelta Miles.
She is survived by her three children; Kathy Edens & husband Karl of Tazwell, TN., Robert Giles Sr. & wife Angela of Ewing, VA., Edith Cope & husband Rodney of Rose Hill, VA grandchildren; Amanda Calhoun (Brandon), Robert Giles Jr. (Faith), Sarah Giles (Kaleb), Zach Giles (MacKinzey), Rylee Cope (Austin), Reece Cope, Raelyn Cope, greatgrandchildren; Kaitlyn Brown, Ryan Middleton, Payton Middleton, Peyton and Grayson, her nephew, William Seiber (Katrina), a child she loved as her own, Cara Elizabeth Robbins, special friend, Flo Rasnake, special caregivers; Brandy Cope, & Philana Shoemaker, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. (6066 Dr. Thomas Walker Rd. ROSE HILL VA, 24281) for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following in the chapel with Pastor Carlos Wolfe officiating.
A committal service will be held following in the McLin cemetery in Rose Hill.
Pallbearers will be: Family and friends.
The family request that donations be made to the McLin Cemetery Perpetual Care fund at the First U.S. Bank in Rose Hill.
An online register will be available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, is honored to serve the Giles Family.