BEECH CREEK COMMUNITY - Wilma Jean Spears Dykes, age 72, of Beech Creek Community went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended period of poor health. Wilma was born in Kingsport and had lived in Beech Creek for most of her life. Wilma was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Ms. Dykes was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Dykes; one sister, five brothers, her parents and in law parents.
She is survived by her son, Ricky and wife Sandy; daughters, Pamela and husband Les, Trina and husband Chris, and Vicky Dykes; five grandchildren, Kevin, Wayne, Travis, Amanda and Cassidy; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Spears Akers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the chapel with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Dykes Cemetery.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Wilma Dykes.