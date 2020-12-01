GATE CITY, VA - On November 29th, 2020, the beautiful soul of Wilma Jean Bowen Bishop entered into glory.
Gate City Funeral Home will be serving the family and a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery at with Pastor Sean Bailey presiding. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Trevor Bishop, Jarod Bishop, Seth Bishop, Jared Worley and Jackson Worley.
