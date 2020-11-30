GATE CITY, VA - On November 29th, 2020, the beautiful soul of Wilma Jean Bowen Bishop entered into glory. We give thanks and were blessed by her presence with us for 88 years. Born to Charlie Ray and Lelia Johnson Bowen on July 15, 1932, Wilma was a lifelong resident of Scott County, Virginia. She attended church at Kaylor’s Chapel in her early years, and at Three Bells United Methodist Church until her health declined. She is survived by her cherished husband of 65 years, James Fred Bishop, her high school sweetheart.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lillie Belle Bowen Neeley and brother-in-law Ike, her sister Phyllis Johnson McConnell, her brother Cecil Bowen and wife Irene, great-grandson, Kayden Bishop, niece Jacqueline Neeley Hurley, and nephew Joe Neeley.
Wilma was a devoted wife and loving mother, grand and great-grandmother. Wilma lost her mother at a very early age, growing up without the love of a mother, but became the loving mother she missed. She had a kind and gentle spirit, and dedicated her life to her family, creating a safe and secure home and providing much love and support as her family grew. She worked in downtown Kingsport at JC Penney’s and Nettie Lee’s, where she developed her sense of style. Wilma worked with her father-in-law in his retail grocery and farm supply store; and worked for the Scott County Registrar’s office in Gate City for many years. Wilma was a survivor, winning a fight with cancer twice. She loved to travel, was a supporter and fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s sports endeavors, and loved to listen to gospel music.
In addition to her husband Fred, she is survived by her son Blane Bishop and daughter-in-law Candace Bishop of Holly Springs, NC, and daughter Vanessa Jessee and son-in-law James Kay Jessee of Duffield. She was loved and will be missed by her grandchildren Andrea Jessee, Nathan (Jessica) Jessee, Whitney (Jared) Worley, Trevor Bishop, Jarod Bishop, and Seth Bishop and her great-grandchildren Jackson Worley, Elijah Worley, Kalynn Worley, Isaiah Jessee and Noah Jessee. Also left to cherish her memory is her niece, Thelma Mann (Bill), brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald (Phyllis) Bishop; Wayne (Dorothy) Bishop; Doyle McConnell; Nancy Wampler; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
We want to thank the medical care team at Holston Valley Hospital D5 and W3 for the wonderful, compassionate care she received and to family and friends who prayed for Wilma and her family during the last few months of her life. A special thanks also to Dr. Jeff Vaughn for his care and support to the family while she was in the Intensive Care Unit.
Gate City Funeral Home will be serving the family and a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery at with Pastor Sean Bailey presiding. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Trevor Bishop, Jarod Bishop, Seth Bishop, Jared Worley and Jackson Worley.
