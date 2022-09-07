GATE CITY, VA - Wilma Jean Beaman Dykes Akers, 83, of Gate City, VA was called home to be with her Lord on September 7, 2022. Jean was born on August 17, 1939 to the late Charles R. Beaman & Leona V. Dillon Beaman.
Jean was a woman of the Baptist faith. She treasured time spent with her family and friends; she had a witty personality and never met a stranger. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed by all.
In early adulthood, Jean worked for Southern Finance. Then, she spent a number of years at Sears Roebuck & Company. Jean spent numerous years fostering children in her home and built lifelong relationships with them. Due to medical restraints, she became a full-time homemaker later in life. In her spare time, you could find her gardening and crafting.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Ann Gray and Mattie Etta Dalton; and by her brother Charles R. Beaman, Jr.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Harry Akers, Sr.; daughter, Sharon (Greg) Robbins of Kingsport; son, Samuel (Sherry) Dykes of Kingsport; her precious granddaughters Morgan Robbins and Kasey (Kirk) Ward all of Kingsport; and great-grandson Aiden Dykes.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA for their compassion and kind approach to care.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch chapel on Friday, September 9, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Pate officiating. Graveside will be held at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery following.