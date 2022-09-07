GATE CITY, VA - Wilma Jean Beaman Dykes Akers, 83, of Gate City, VA was called home to be with her Lord on September 7, 2022. Jean was born on August 17, 1939 to the late Charles R. Beaman & Leona V. Dillon Beaman.

Jean was a woman of the Baptist faith. She treasured time spent with her family and friends; she had a witty personality and never met a stranger. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed by all.

