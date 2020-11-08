DUFFILED, VA - Wilma Jean Ashworth, 85, of Duffield, VA entered into rest Friday evening, November 6, 2020.
She was born in Rye Cove, Va., on April 19, 1935, to Rev. Willie and Mrs. (Sallie Starnes) Ashworth.
Wilma graduated from Rye Cove Memorial High School and Whitney Business School. She worked for many years as secretary to Attorney Clifford E. Sanders. She attended Bishop Memorial Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her brother Carroll Ashworth and her nephew Gregory Ashworth Sr.
She is survived by her sisters Shirley and Katie Ashworth and her brother Bill (Jeanelle) Ashworth. She is also survived by her nieces Lisa (Billy) Begley and Michelle (Jimmy) Templeton, great nieces Chelsea Begley and McKenzie Templeton, and great nephews Gregory Ashworth Jr. and Blake Templeton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Ashworth family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Wilma Jean Ashworth.