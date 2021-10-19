KINGSPORT - Wilma J. Stuffle, 92, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Vermont United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeremy McMillan officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Mrs. Stuffle will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID – 19, the family encourages those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley 2nd Floor Wilcox Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, 1810 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN.
The care of Wilma J. Stuffle and her family has been entrusted to the Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.