KINGSPORT - Wilma J. Stuffle, 92, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was born in Wise Co., VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Mrs. Stuffle was a lifelong member of Vermont United Methodist Church and retired from the Sullivan County School System (Cedar Grove Elementary).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sneed Stuffle; parents, Arvil and Gladys Bryant; sister, Shirley Laughlin and brother, Bill Bradley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon Amrhein; son, Sonny Stuffle; grandchildren, Season Holland (Brian), Shea Stuffle (Gabrielle LePard), Nora Joyce (Isaac) and Alisan Amrhein (Alex Theodossiou); great grandchildren, Josie, Mira, Walker, Elliana and Arya; sisters in law, Patsy Foulk, Martha Newland and Nell Bradley; special family friend, Linda Stapleton and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Vermont United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeremy McMillan officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Mrs. Stuffle will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID – 19, the family encourages those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley 2nd Floor Wilcox Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, 1810 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN.
