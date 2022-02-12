SURGOINSVILLE - Wilma J. Alvis Floyd, age 83, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Four Oaks Health Center in Jonesborough following a brief illness. In her free time, she enjoyed making ceramics, reading and was a wonderful artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Floyd; and parents, Loyd and Bertie Alvis.
She is survived by her sister, Delores Alvis LaRoy and husband, Michael; daughter-in-law, Sandra Kuta-Rios of Las Vegas, NV; 4 step-children; 6 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren all of Las Vegas, NV; special friend, I.D. Ketron; several cousins; and her cats that she so loved.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Signature Healthcare in Rogersville and Four Oaks Health Center in Jonesborough, and Kim Floro for their love and care for Wilma during this difficult time.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Floyd family.